More rain coming that will affect local businesses

COLUMBIA - Rainy weather is causing businesses to suffer around mid-Missouri.

Among those businesses is the Midway Golf and Games who have struggled with flooding at their driving range.

"We definitely have had more work to do, when it rains we have to out here early and pick up the golf balls by hand," said owner of Midway Golf and Games, Kory Neisen.

When it floods on the golf course the tractor equipment doesn't have the same amount of traction to pick up the golf balls.

Neisen said the rain also caused them problems with maintaining the maintenance of the course, such as mowing.

The rain has also taken a toll for lawn-care companies.

The Top Notch Lawn and Tree Service employees were out of work for four days last week because of the rain.

"We've been out of work and we're struggling to re-schedule those services to our clients," said Derek Dixon, Top Notch Lawn and Tree Service employee.

Midway Golf and Games is also worried about re-scheduling events that are planned for this week.

"But as of now there's nothing we can do it, it's in Mother Natures hands," said Neisen.