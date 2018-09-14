More Rain Expected, Floods Possible in Central US

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Water-weary residents of several central U.S states are girding for more rain and possible flooding after a week of intermittent downpours dumped as much as 15 inches in some locations.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy rainfall and says there's a flood risk through early Saturday across southeast Kansas and southern Missouri. More rain is expected into next week.

In Oklahoma City, a 60-year-old man drowned early Friday while trying to rescue a relative who was stranded by floodwaters. Police say the man was swept into a drainage canal. The relative, who was stranded in a car, escaped without injury.

Authorities in southwest Missouri say a woman who died Thursday morning while attempting to drive across a flooded creek near the town of Jane was 69-year-old Helen Pendergraft of Noel.