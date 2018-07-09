More Reaction to Chuck Graham Coverage

After last week's your view segment, KOMU started receiving emails supporting Senator Chuck Graham after his recent DWI arrest.

Lisa Wallace said "I realize that he is a public official and I realize he was arrested for drunk driving, but could we all try to focus on the more important things. I mean look at all the good he has accomplished for our community. He is only human after all. "

And Bill Ryan wrote "Sen. Graham has allegedly made a mistake, for which he has expressed his sincere regret. He did nothing illegal in refusing to be tested at the scene. He will have to pay the consequences for that choice, but what he did was within his rights. He deserves the opportunity to (1) pay the consequences for his actions and (2)continue to serve us with his exceptional experience, gifts and skills."

Judy has a problem with KOMU's coverage of political leaders in general. She wrote "Why did KOMU focus negative news on Democratic leaders more on the news daily than Republican leaders? Is KOMU a Republican supporter and showed more positive news on Republican leaders and less negative news on them?"

Recently, KOMU had a poll on our website asking this question. Do you think Senator Chuck Graham should resign after his DWI arrest?

One of our viewers thinks that question was premature. Terri wrote us to say "Your front page question regarding Mr. Graham's resignation for a DWI arrest should make all of us STOP and think. Accusations should not be enough information to base this kind of question."

We know this poll is not scientific and may not represent true public opinion.

 But asking Your View in a poll encourages more detailed comment from you, our viewers.

By the way, received 566 responses 49% of the people who responded said Yes Senator Graham should resign.

43% said No, and 8% weren't sure.

If you'd like to comment about KOMU News click on the Your View tab.

Here are some more emails that weren't used for Your View this week.

Billie Bentley wrote "I want to commend the police officer who confiscated the urine sample. By refusing The breathalyzer any one else would have the book thrown at them. Any elected official should not be above the law I don't care if they are Democratic or Republican too much of this has gone on in the past.

Roland Meinert wrote "Of the many troublesome aspects of the Chuck Graham DWI incident there are two that stand out for me. If he is compelled to drink why didn't Graham seek out someone to be a designated driver? In addition, those who were drinking with him were very irresponsible for not serving as a designated driver to insure that he got home safely and did not endanger the lives of others."

