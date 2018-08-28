More Repairs on Surface of Stan Musial Bridge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More repairs have been made to the concrete surface of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Louis.

KMOX reports several areas of the bridge were resurfaced because the top 2 inches of the concrete/latex mix didn't bond to the 10-inch concrete under deck.

Missouri transportation department director Randy Hitt says the repairs were to about 8 square feet of the nearly 30,000 square feet of the deck on the main bridge. Hitt says it's not unusual that a bridge of that size would need some of these minor repairs.

The bridge on Interstate 70 crossing the Mississippi River between Illinois and St. Louis opened in early February.