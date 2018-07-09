More Road Construction

The city of Columbia and MODOT have approved a construction project for Stadium Boulevard. They're looking to widen the road from five lanes to six lanes, and construct dividers where needed.

The project is scheduled to start near the end of this year, and the projected time for finishing is sometime in 2013.

Scott Boulevard won't meet it's deadline to finish and has been rescheduled to end summer of next year. The city said wet weather was to blamefor the delay.

Travis Critchfield, who drives on Scott regularly said, "It was dangerous before. Now with all these construction workers it's a little more dangerous."

The city also said phase two of the Scott Boulevard project will start soon.