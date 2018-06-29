More road construction on Highway 63 begins Monday

BOONE COUNTY- Drivers on Highway 63, just north of Columbia, will run into more road construction beginning Monday.

According to MoDOT, construction will take place between the Route B and Prathersville exits. MoDOT expects to work on the highway from Monday-Thursday.

Crews will close one lane on both northbound and southbound Highway 63 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

MoDOT plans to repair concrete on the highway during construction.

Candice Robinson uses Highway 63 almost every day. She says she’ll have to plan ahead for her usual commute.

“I’ll be getting up early, and having a lot of earlier days. Possibly just getting to work earlier just to make sure I’m there in time," Robinson said.

Another Highway 63 commuter told KOMU 8 there are several alternatative routes to bypass the construction.