More seniors postponing retirement

4 years 1 month 6 days ago Monday, October 13 2014 Oct 13, 2014 Monday, October 13, 2014 8:28:00 PM CDT October 13, 2014 in News
By: Vilma Obando, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - In 2014 older workers represent 14.2 percent of Missouri's work force, according to Experience Works, a national employment training non-profit organization.

At 65 many people imagine they'll be retiring and spending their time on vacation and with family members. But the Bureau of Labor Statistics states the number of working seniors is increasing. 

Ernie Stewart decided to back to work at 64, teaching Adult Learning Education courses at the Columbia Career Center. He said it's the most rewarding job he has ever had.

"It's challenging. One thing about teaching is there is always something different, something always comes up, especially in adult basic education," Stewart said. "There is a lot of coaching involved, it's a little bit like management only you don't have to but up with the grief of employees."

Stewart is one of thousands of seniors who have pushed back retirement for reasons including an economic crisis in 2007 as well as wanting to stay active. Stewart said one reason he returned to work is because he feels there are some health benefits to it.  

"If I don't stay active, I get extremely boring and bored with life," Stewart said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the labor force participation rate among seniors has continued to increase, from 11.5 percent in 1992 to 18.5 percent in 2014. Meanwhile, the unemployed rate in that group has also increased, from 2.3 percent in 1990 to 4.7 percent in 2014. This means more seniors are looking for work, and while some are succeeding others are not. 

A national non-profit organization called Experience Works provides training and paid community service assignments in 30 states and Puerto Rico. The organization's Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) helps update job skills and build confidence for individuals age 55 and older who are struggling to find work.

"We help older workers get the skills they need to be successful, while offering employers skilled and qualified candidates for local job openings," said Shari Wooldridge, Missouri Employment and Training Coordinator for Experience Works. Wooldridge operates the SCSEP program in 102 Missouri counties.

Based on their employment interests and goals participants are assigned to qualified nonprofit organizations or government agencies on a part-time basis. Previous work experience and skills are taken into account to match workers with the right job. Participants work for maximum of 20 hours a week at minimum wage. They receive training and experience directly from their host agencies but their wages and benefits are paid by Experience Works.

During the 2013-2014 year, the program provided services to more than 950 seniors in Missouri. Program participants worked 529,400 hours at more than 475 local agencies.

In 2013-2014 year, Boone County participants provided more than 11,900 hours of services to various agencies like Harbor House, Heart of Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Central Pantry, Community Action, Love Seat, Job Point and other organizations.

In order to be eligible for the Experience Works SCSEP program, individuals must meet the following criteria:

· 55 years or older

· Unemployed

· Annual family income must not be more than 125% of the established federal poverty income

For more information on how you can apply for the program contact Shari Wooldridge: 1 (877) 872-4740, shari_wooldridge@experienceworks.org or visit ExperienceWorks.org.

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 29°
2am 29°
3am 28°
4am 27°