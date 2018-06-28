More Shots Fired in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Witnesses say they heard six gunshots go off on Woodlawn Avenue Monday night.

Columbia Police arrived on the scene near Worley Street after reports of gunshots around 6:30 p.m. A woman at the scene said she heard six shots. Gunfire had hit a truck and a tree.

The shooter is still unknown.

It's not the only recent shooting in the area. Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Friday morning less than 500 feet away from Monday's scene. Later Friday night, one man was sent to the hospital after he was shot at the Boone County Fair. Police say that shooting was retaliation for the drive-by earlier.

It's still too early to know whether Monday night's shots are related to the incidents on Friday.