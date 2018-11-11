More Snow in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - As temperatures rise above freezing, melting snow and ice could cause a new set of problems around Missouri, and some areas may get snow this weekend. Pipes are expected to burst and flooding is possible in hard-hit southwest Missouri, as the mercury rises toward the 40s. Frozen sprinkler systems in public buildings that lost power are at risk of bursting as ice melts. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s by this weekend, when four to six inches of snow are possible in the Springfield area.