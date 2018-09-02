More Students Able to Move into Aspen Heights

COLUMBIA - More Aspen Heights residents are able to move into the complex after being forced into temporary housing for more than two weeks. Aspen Heights representative Stuart Watkins said about 500 to 600 residents were able to move in on Saturday after a city inspector approved the apartments. 200 residents were already moved into the complex.

All residents were supposed to move into the complex on July 31, when their leases began. But around two-thirds of tenants received text messages or emails in the days leading up to July 31 saying their unit would not be ready and their move-in date would be pushed back to Saturday.

Around 80 tenants werestill unable to move in and were still living in temporary housing as of Saturday.