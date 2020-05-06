More Testing at Bridgeton Landfill Next Week

BRIDGETON (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin more testing at the Bridgeton landfill next week.

The new testing will include drilling up to 80 feet in the ground to determine if any dirt near the landfill includes radioactive material. Workers also will identify the best location for construction of a dike to separate the Bridgeton and West Lake landfills.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports some snow will be removed from the site this week to allow core sampling work to begin next Monday or Tuesday. The new testing is expected to continue until late February or early March.

Residents near the landfills have complained about strong odors, and the landfill owners are spending millions of dollars to address the problem.