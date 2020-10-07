More than 1,800 state employees have contracted COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri officials say that more than 1,800 state employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Office of Administration says the corrections department has the most infected employees, with 646.
Gov. Mike Parson, who isolated for nearly two weeks because of a positive COVID-19 test, is planning to resume public appearances this week. Parson's office says he'll visit St. Joseph on Tuesday, attend events in Jefferson City Wednesday and sign a bill in St. Louis Thursday.
A debate between Parson and Democratic governor's candidate Nicole Galloway is scheduled for Friday.
Parson and his wife, Teresa, tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither developed serious symptoms.
