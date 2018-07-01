More Than 10,000 Potholes Filled in Central Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY -The Missouri Department of Transportation released this information Thursday morning regarding the progress in the department's Pothole Patrol.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's Central District filled more than 10,000 potholes with about 350 tons of asphalt as part of the department's Pothole Patrol, which ran from March 18 through April 15.

Statewide for that same period, maintenance crews filled about 75,000 potholes with more than 3,000 tons of asphalt.

MoDOT's Central District Engineer David Silvester said the work of his maintenance staff is not finished.

"We wish we didn't have any potholes to fill," Silvester said. "But, unfortunately, they are a reality of routine roadway maintenance, especially on our older and more traveled highways."

The department launched the Pothole Patrol statewide on March 18 as a month-long effort to concentrate on patching potholes and keeping highways smooth and safe for motorists. The goal of the initiative was twofold: patch potholes as quickly as possible and get information to the public on the variety of ways to contact MoDOT with a road concern.

MoDOT asks motorists to continue to contact the department anytime they see a pothole or other highway concern. Drivers can contact the department by calling toll-free 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), visiting www.modot.org or sending an e-mail to comments@modot.mo.gov.