More than 100 dogs, cats rescued from "filthy" Lebanon shelter

LEBANON - The Humane Society of Missouri rescued more than 100 dogs and cats from a Lebanon animal shelter Wednesday. (See more photos.)

The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 49 medium-to-large size dogs, 12 small dogs and 65 cats from the Lebanon Humane Society in Laclede County.

Some of the animals came to the facility more than two years ago and many lived in overcrowded and filthy conditions.

"When the newly elected board first took over the shelter, we were shocked at the level of overcrowding, appalled at the filthy conditions, and dismayed at how long some of these animals have been at the facility," said Judith Koch, president of the Lebanon Humane Society.

Representatives from the Humane Society of Missouri said the facility did not meet state and federal statutes, which forced the removal of all the animals.

The Lebanon Humane Society is currently reorganizing and working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to repair the facility.

"We are very grateful the Humane Society of Missouri could step in to care for our animals," Koch said. "Their practice of placing all adoptable dogs and cats and not euthanizing for time or space gave us confidence we were giving them the best chance at finding forever homes.

Information on adopting any of the animals can be found on the HSM website. The society also encouraged anyone wanting to help to donate toys, bed sheets and towels to the Humane Society of Missouri's Macklind Avenue Adoption Center in St. Louis.



To report cases of animal abuse to the Humane Society of Missouri call (314)-647-4400.