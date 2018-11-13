More than 100 vehicles damaged by vandals in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after more than 100 vehicles were damaged over the weekend, either by pellet guns or BB guns.

KTVI-TV reports that many of the vehicles had their windows shot out, including several along one street, Shenandoah Street in south St. Louis.

The crimes happened late Friday night or early Saturday. Police have no leads but are hopeful that with so many victims, someone saw something.