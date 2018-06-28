More than 100 Years Later

The Central Missouri Mules basketball team is more than 100 years old and just recently the team put together its best start ever.

"We were down, and he's brought us back to, in a short period of time, to where we are, which is undefeated, and ranked number two in the country," said fan Vance Delozier.

The he refers to former MU player and coach Kim Anderson, and he takes after Missouri legendary coach Norm Stewart.

"There's that passion, there's that drive, Kim doesn't like to lose, and you can see that when things get tight you see him find a way to win," Delozier added.

"He on your butt, in practice, in the game, it doesn't matter where it's at. He's going to be on your butt trying to make you the best player you can be," said Central Missouri guard Wadale Williams.

And Anderson agrees a lot of what he does is because of what he learned at Mizzou.

"The type of team I want here is the type of team we had at Missouri when we were rolling," he said.

Anderson won two Big 8 Conference Championships as a player, and one Big 8 Conference tournament as a coach on those type of teams. Now, in his five years at Central Missouri, Kim has won one conference title and one conference tournament.

"I want them to execute, all the way to the end, that's Norm Stewart right there. I don't care if you've played thirty seconds, I want you to execute and do what you're suppose to do," he said.

And execution has Anderson and the Central Missouri Mules at 19-0, the best starting record in more than a century of Mule basketball. Anderson knows Coach Stewart would be proud of him.

"You did a great job. Your defense is obviously pretty good, but I'm looking at your stat sheet, I've noticed you guys turned it over fourteen times, and only had eleven assists. You got to work on that, and he's always coaching, and that's what's great," he added.

Anderson hopes to cut down the net like the days of old with Mizzou.

More than 5,500 fans showed up for last night's game on a snowy night in Warrensburg. Central Missouri's next game is Saturday at Northwest Missouri State.