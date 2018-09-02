More Than 2 Dozen Arrested in Drug Roundup

ROLLA (AP) - More than two dozen residents of south-central Missouri are facing drug charges after a series of arrests in a drug roundup. Authorities with the South Central Drug Task Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol coordinated with several local agencies starting at 6 a.m. Thursday to make the arrests in Rolla, St. James and other nearby communities and rural areas. Officials say the arrests concluded a narcotics investigation that began 18 months ago.

The suspects were reportedly loosely affiliated. They face charges related to a variety of drugs -- methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, heroin and prescription medications. The suspects range in age from 20 to 64.