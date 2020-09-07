More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest.

The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began Saturday night and continued overnight. At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries.

The Creek Fire exploded in size amid sweltering temperatures Saturday and chewed through extremely dry vegetation, cutting off evacuation routes to Mammoth Pool Reservoir. The area northeast of Fresno is a popular weekend getaway.