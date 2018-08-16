More than 25 shell casings found after shots fired in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired case in northeast Columbia.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, law enforcement responded to Pinehurst and Godas Drive.

Deputy Verble with the Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed there were multiple shots fired, but no injuries in the incident.

Deputies found more than 25 shell casings littering the street, with noticeable bullet holes in a Lincoln Zethyr.

Officials confirmed there were three cars involved. A Kia Hybrid had shattered glass, and there was a vehicle collision with the Lincoln Zethyr and a blue Ford.

I'm at the Godas and Pinehurst intersection where police are investigating shots fired and a car crash. Details to come on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gFs2nFyjOk — Edward Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) August 15, 2018

The Lincoln Zethyr has been towed away.

The Lincoln Zephyr involved in the shots fired is being towed and the scene is now clear. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Z8GTvUl5ys — Edward Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) August 15, 2018

This is an ongoing investigation.

Shots were fired in February in the same location, but no bullet holes were found in homes or cars.

(Editor's note: KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as information comes in.)