More than 300 people file for public office in first day

4 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, February 23 2016 Feb 23, 2016 Tuesday, February 23, 2016 6:22:00 PM CST February 23, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on the start of candidate filing for Missouri (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

More than 300 candidates have filed to run for public office in Missouri.

Numbers from the secretary of state's office at the end of the day Tuesday show 335 hopefuls officially became candidates on the first day of filing.

Those who waited in winding lines Tuesday at the secretary of state's office drew numbers from a cookie jar to determine the order of ballot placement on the Aug. 2 primary ballots.

Two Democrats and four Republicans officially entered the race to succeed Gov. Jay Nixon, who is term limited.

Secretary of State Jason Kander officially filed to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who's up for re-election.

The ballot also will include other statewide offices, federal and state legislative seats and some judgeships.

Candidate filing ends March 29. The general election is Nov. 8.

___

2:10 p.m.

Republican state Sen. Dan Brown has entered the race for Missouri treasurer.

Brown unexpectedly filed to run for the office on Tuesday. The Rolla lawmaker faces a GOP primary against fellow state Sen. Eric Schmitt, of Glendale.

Schmitt announced in 2014 his plans to run for treasurer.

Expected Democratic candidates Judy Baker and Pat Contreras both also filed for the office.

Baker is a former state lawmaker from Columbia. Contreras is from Kansas City and says he worked for the U.S. Department of State.

Current Democratic state Treasurer Clint Zweifel can't run for re-election because he's reached his term limit.

The primary is Aug. 2.

___

2 p.m.

All of Missouri's expected U.S. Senate and gubernatorial candidates have filed to run for office.

Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and his Democratic challenger, Secretary of State Jason Kander, both officially entered the race Tuesday.

It was the first day candidates could file to run for public office, with filing ending on March 29.

All four Republican contenders to replace term-limited Gov. Jay Nixon also filed. Those candidates are suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens, former U.S. attorney and state House speaker Catherine Hanaway, and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster also officially entered the race for governor.

___

8:30 a.m.

Missouri candidates are officially filing to run for governor, U.S. Senate and other elected positions.

Candidate filing launched Tuesday morning at the secretary of state's office in Jefferson City. Candidates started lining up more than an hour before filing began at 8 a.m.

Those who arrive Tuesday will draw numbers to determine the order of ballot placement on the August primary ballots.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is expected to file for re-election and face a challenge from Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander.

At least four Republicans and one Democrat have said they will run to replace term-limited Gov. Jay Nixon.

The ballot also will include other statewide offices, federal and state legislative seats and some judgeships.

Filing ends March 29.

Grid
Next Page
