More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution

14 hours 37 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 7:08:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News
By: AJ Willingham, CNN

 (CNN) -- Vehicular heatstroke. Hyperthermia. The devastating effects of a child being left in a hot car. It's every parent's unfathomable nightmare, yet it happens several times a year.

The tragedy can happen almost anywhere, and while hotter months are always the riskiest, the circumstances surrounding child vehicular heatstroke are varied.

Hot car deaths are a consistent problem

According to the safety organization Kids and Cars, an average of 37 children die each year in hot cars. These include instances where a child has been forgotten in a car, accidentally locks themselves in a car or trunk, or, in a small number of cases, when a child has been intentionally left in a car.

NoHeatStroke.org, a data site run by a member of the Department of Meteorology & Climate Science at San Jose State University, has been collecting data on these incidents since 1998. Since that time, the highest number of deaths per year was in 2010, with 49 deaths. 2015 had the lowest rate of incidents, with 24. 2017 was also an unusually deadly year, with 42 recorded deaths.

It can happen anywhere

It seems obvious that states with the highest temperatures are usually where the most deaths by vehicular heatstroke happen, but there have been instances recorded in nearly every state.

According to NoHeatStroke.org, Texas had the most such deaths from 1998 to 2015, with 100. Florida had 72 deaths, California had 44, Arizona had 30 and North Carolina had 24.

It should be noted that these figures do not adjust for population, so a larger state such as Texas or California may, statistically, have more deaths regardless of climate.

Summer always brings an onslaught of deaths

The hottest months inevitably bring the highest numbers of hypothermia incidents, so summer, late spring and early fall are the most treacherous times. As of July 1, 18 children have already lost their lives this year in hot car death incidents.

In May, for instance, a 1-year-old girl died in Tennessee after her father forgot to drop her off at her daycare before heading out of town on a business trip. He parked his car in the family's driveway with the daughter still in it, and then used a ride share service to depart for the trip. This sort of situation -- where a parent or guardian forgets a child because of a lapse in temporal memory and a disrupted routine, is very common.

Younger children are more at risk

A vast majority (87%) of vehicular heatstroke victims are 3 or younger. More than half (55%) are 1 or younger. As Kids and Cars' research notes, the prevalence of backseat safety seats, especially rear-facing ones, may account for the young age of most victims, since the children are out of the driver's view and can't effectively communicate.

Laws governing the circumstances vary

While leaving a child in a hot car can certainly bring about serious legal charges, only 19 states have concrete laws on the books that make it illegal to leave a child alone in a car in the first place.

Most of these laws refer to either "leaving a child unattended" or, more broadly, "endangering a child."

Kids and Cars reports 15 other states have proposed similar laws.

However, most organizations that combay child vehicular heatstroke argue that such laws aren't what prevent hot car deaths, since they are almost always accidental. Kids and Cars supports several initiatives to encourage awareness and communication among drivers and caregivers.

Additionally, many states have Good Samaritan laws that protect citizens if they intervene, reasonably, in an emergency or life-threatening situation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

City of Columbia responds to CPOA's council meeting criticism
City of Columbia responds to CPOA's council meeting criticism
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer. Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are stepping up safety efforts as the Fourth of July travel... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
(CNN) -- Vehicular heatstroke. Hyperthermia. The devastating effects of a child being left in a hot car. It's every parent's... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 7:08:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
(CNN) -- The highest ranking Catholic official to be convicted of covering up sex abuse has been spared prison and... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:57:47 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Memorial Airport might see some new changes in the next few years. The airport... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:34:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The centerpiece of a five-year project to transform the area around the Gateway Arch officially opens... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:13:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump says he has interviewed 4 candidates for high court
Trump says he has interviewed 4 candidates for high court
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices on Monday and had plans to meet with... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:06:04 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 4:54:24 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
JEFFERSON CITY - Approving the proposal for a port authority is the first step for the development of a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 8:22:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed in a mass attack on her birthday has died of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10pm 82°
11pm 81°
12am 79°
1am 79°