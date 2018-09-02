More Than $800,000 Could Go to Jefferson City Fire Department

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council will introduce a new bill Tuesday that proposes spending $815,000 on new equipment for the Jefferson City Fire Department.

This bill would make a one-time appropriation of $815,000 to the fire department from its fund balance for the purchase of 76 pac and spare cylinders ($675,000), 75 hand held portables ($90,000), and 25 sets structural gear and 7 sets natural cover gear ($65,000).

This amendment comes after the failure of Proposition Two that would have generated more than $2.5 million for the department through a quarter cent sales tax. Councilwoman Carrie Carroll said this is a "necessary need" for the fire department.