Sunday, December 16, 2012
Source: Eric Blumberg
By: Eric Blumberg

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou's Morgan Eye led her high school to its first ever state championship in her junior season. A lot had to do with the fact she's the best girls basketball player to ever come out of Montrose. Watch Morgan Eye shoot the basketball and you'll notice, there is more than meets the eye. It's safe to say she feels at home behind the arc.

"You're playing in a league where girls are quicker, stronger, more athletic than me, so I'm a little more hesitant to drive," said Morgan.

Eye grew up in Montrose, Missouri... with a population of 384, about an hour and a half south of Kansas City. The town has no stoplights. Sophomore guard Kyley Simmons shared, "small. It took us not even five seconds to drive through the town. Not even joking." Morgan told us, "I am in a way just a small town country girl, but I have to admit I don't know how to drive a tractor, but I'm going to blame my dad on that for never really pushing me to do it."

But she did have this eye candy of a basketball court - a concrete slab meant for a barn that was never built. "We have fields surrounding my house. I have my basketball court right there. My audience was always the bean field I guess you could say." Kyley said, "everybody knows everybody in that town, but she tells us all the time it was such a big deal, her coming to Mizzou and getting the scholarship."

Eyeball the numbers and you'll see she leads the NCAA with 38 3-pointers in the first 10 games of the season. This season she set a new Missouri record with an eye opening eight threes in one game. "That basketball just kept getting bigger and closer and it just kept going down."

With the naked eye you might think it's natural talent, but she says the basketball gym is a sight for sore eyes. Morgan said, "if I didn't get in my shots or something there is something inside me that makes me feel guilty. It's something within."

Within Eye, you'll find the spirit of Montrose... a town keeping its eyes on the Tiger. Kyley told us, "she's a legend there. She will always be remembered as Morgan Eye, who can shoot the three."

"Who is the most famous person to ever come out of Montrose?" "I've been asked that before and today maybe me, I guess." Morgan told me in high school someone asked if her town was similar to the one in the movie Hoosiers. At the time she hadn't seen the movie, but she has since... and says she can see a lot of parrells.

Morgan Eye has not started any of the Tigers first 10 games this season, but she still leads the team in scoring.

 

