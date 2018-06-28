More Theft and Property Damage to Vehicles in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to seven new reports of theft and property damage to vehicles in Columbia Monday. Police said they responded to the calls at about 6:30 a.m. in the "old southwest" neighborhood of Columbia. Two of the incidents involved residents reporting property left in their yards.
The reports are as follows:
Police reported several similiar incidents over the weekend in East Columbia. Properties were reportedly damaged at nine homes on Lansing Avenue, Woodridge Drive, Berrywood Drive and Cedar Lane. At most of these locations, the reports include dented mailboxes or mailboxes completely knocked off their posts. Two vehicles were also damaged at two of the addresses. Residents said they heard noise outside between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m.
Police said they encourage residents to always lock car doors and remove any valuable items unattended in their vehicles. Anyone with information about these crimes to call Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.
- A vehicle was vandalized in the 600 block of Donnelly Avenue.
- A vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of McBaine Avenue.
- A car was vandalized, and a wallet taken from it in the 800 block of Greenwood Court. The wallet was later recovered by a neighbor in a nearby yard.
- A resident reported that she found a purse in her yard in the 800 block of Greenwood Court.
- A vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- A resident reported a purse and other items in her front yard in the 100 block of Glenwood.
- A vehicle was broken into and a wallet taken in the 600 block of West Ash Street.
