More Turned Away from Shelters

KANSAS CITY (AP) - While they are happy with a new state law that gives more protection to victims of domestic and sexual violence, advocates say they have a bigger problem. Stagnant state and federal funding has meant more women and children are being turned away from shelters across Missouri. The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says more than 5,600 people were turned away from domestic violence shelters in the state last year. That's a 20 percent increase over 2005. Advocates say part of the increase is because more women are aware of services for domestic violence victims. But they also cite a lack of funds to support services. When signing the bill yesterday, Governor Blunt said he expected it to raise awareness and lead to new idea on how to intelligently spend state funds to fight sexual and domestic violence.