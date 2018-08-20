More Women Business Owners

According to a decade long national research study, women now own nearly 1/3 of all Missouri businesses.

Elly Swetz does it all, she talks to customers, sells clothing, takes inventory and keeps the books. She owns "Elly's Couture" in downtown Columbia.

The store has been open for almost one year. Swetz says the drive to manage comes from within.

"There is definitely a platform for you to want to do it but you have to put in 110% for your effort, because if you really want something just go for it," Swetz said.

Research shows Missouri ranks 18th in the nation for women having majority ownership in businesses. In Missouri, women-owned businesses rose by 46% from 19-97 to 2006. Kansas had an increase of 35% and Nebraska, 44%. While Tennessee boasts gains of 54% and Illinois 57% during the same period.

Downtown business leaders say the District's atmosphere favors opportunities for women.

"We see a lot of women entrepreneurs come here because it really fits with the kind of goods they want to sell, the kind of restaurant they want to run, the kind of store they want to own," Carrie Gartner, The District Director said.

In 2006, 50% or more women-owned firms in Missouri generated nearly $42 billion in sales.