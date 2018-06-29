More Women's Restrooms at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Busch Stadium plans to achieve potty equality by opening day this year. St. Louis Cardinals president Mark Lamping says the stadium's restrooms are now being renovated, so there will be as many places for women to relieve themselves as men by April 1. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Wednesday that those changes will put the new stadium in compliance with state law. It requires that large public venues have an equal number of toilets for women as there are toilets and urinals for men. Lamping said the organization was surprised the stadium's architects hadn't known about the law. He says it was unfortunate the stadium wasn't in compliance last year.