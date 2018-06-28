More work to be done in Joplin, but volunteers drop off

JOPLIN (AP) - A nonprofit group established to help Joplin rebuild after the 2011 tornado still has plenty work to do but has been steadily losing volunteers.

Thomas Corley, executive director of Rebuild Joplin, told The Joplin Globe there's been a "drastic" drop in volunteers, most of whom have been coming from outside Missouri to help in the wake of the May 2011 tornado that ripped through Joplin, destroying homes and schools and killing 161 people.

Rebuild Joplin tallied about 10,000 volunteers in 2012; 3,500 in 2013, and so far in 2014, there have been about 1,300.

Rebuild Joplin says it has nine projects slated to start, but says they're delayed because of a lack of volunteers. Three projects under way are hitting construction delays because of a lack of volunteers.