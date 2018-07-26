Morgan Co. Child Sex Offender On the Loose

MORGAN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach child sex offender is on the run from law enforcement after he removed his court-ordered GPS bracelet Sunday in Morgan County.

Timothy Wayne Register, born in 1964, was convicted in July of two first-degree child molestation charges, first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree statutory rape with a person under the age of 14.

He was to be sentenced Thursday, October 17 in the Morgan County Circuit Court.

Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office recovered the GPS device in Eldon, and officers said a search of his residence in Sunrise Beach turned up a letter reportedly written by Register, saying he would not return to prison.

The sheriff's office considers Register to be dangerous and avoiding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at (573) 378-5481.