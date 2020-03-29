Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case

MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know that they have their first confirmed case of COVID-19.

MCHC said the case was not related to travel, and they are not releasing any information about the individual for privacy reasons. They also said they notified the individual to ensure they are following the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Center for Disease Control guidelines for isolation. MCHC also said they are working to identify any close contacts of the individual to monitor their symptoms as well.

In their Facebook post they said:

"We are currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus."

MCHC said they will update their Facebook and website if any more cases arise.