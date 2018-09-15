Morgan County Crash Sends Car Airborne

MORGAN COUNTY - Henry Fricke, 65, of St. Joseph, Mo. died Wednesday after failing to negotiate a curve driving on Missouri 135 near Peachtree Road at approximately 4:35 p.m. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Fricke's vehicle then struck a driveway embankment, became airborne and struck a mailbox.

The highway patrol said it overturned several times after striking the ground. Fricke was then ejected from the vehicle, and he landed in a wooded area. A coroner pronounced Fricke dead at the scene of the crash, and the highway patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.