Morgan County Deputies Make Arrest in Friday Shooting

MORGAN COUNTY - A suspect is in jail Monday after Morgan County Sheriff's deputies took the unnamed suspect into custody without incident at his residence in Morgan county. The suspect is being held at the Morgan County Detention Center pending a warrant.

Deputies say victim was shot in the abdomen with a large caliber handgun in Morgan County Friday, July 12.

The Morgan County Sheriff's office was dispatched to a shooting on Highway J. The victim had left the scene and called for help from a different location in Morgan County.

More details will be released when charges are officially filed.