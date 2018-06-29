Morgan County Man Arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine

MORGAN COUNTY - Scott Blake, 39, of Stover, Mo., was arrested by the Morgan County S.W.A.T. team and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2011.

He was arrested on an outstanding search warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Officers found chemicasl, apparatus and drug paraphernalia at Blake's residence.

Blake was held without bond for the probation violation warrant. The Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney issued a new charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, with a bond set at $50,000 in cash.