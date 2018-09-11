Morgan County man charged with child sex crimes

MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man with numerous child sex crimes on Monday, including incest, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy.

Gilbert Silvey, 53, from Versailles faces three counts of incest, three counts of statutory sodomy, and two counts of statutory rape.

Court documents said Silvey had sexual contact with an underage female repeatedly between March 2013 and November 2017. The criminal complaint further said Silvey is a "prior and persistent offender," because of two prior guilty pleas to child sex crimes.

In 2009, Silvey pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation, and was sentenced to five years in prison. He also entered the Missouri Sex Offender Program.

In December 2015, Silvey was charged with failing to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders. He eventually pleaded guilty and was placed on probation.

On Tuesday, the court ordered Silvey's probation to be suspended because of the new allegations against him.