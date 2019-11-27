Morgan County man charged with murder four years after deadly shooting

MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for a deadly shooting that happened in March 2017.

Thomas Capps, 50, of Stover is accused of killing 45-year-old Ronald Salmons of Versailles.

According to court documents, Capps shot Salmons, then tried to make it appear as though Salmons was the aggressor. He allegedly shot his home's door and planted a knife on Salmons, telling another man living at the home to say Salmons had hit him and had a knife.

The man told investigators Capps coached him what to say to law enforcement during the investigation, and to say what happened was a home invasion instigated by Salmons.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

Capps pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday. His next hearing is scheduled for December 4.