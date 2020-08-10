Morgan County man dead after being ejected from vehicle Saturday night

MORGAN COUNTY - A Gravois Mills man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dillon M. Sola, 23, was driving on MO 5 near Santa Fe Road when he struck an embankment and overturned.

Sola was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

This is Troop F's third fatality in August and 49th for the year.