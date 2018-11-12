Morgan County man pleads guilty to abandonment of corpse

MORGAN COUNTY - A man accused of moving the dismembered body of his friend's common law wife pleaded guilty to two charges Friday.

Darrell Willis is scheduled to be sentenced for abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence on November 27.

In September 2017, prosecutors charged Willis in connection with the case surrounding Joanna Anderson. According to court documents, Anderson's common law husband, Charles Swon, confessed to killing her in a domestic dispute in 2016.

Willis told deputies he didn't want Swon, who was terminally ill and has since died, to spend his final days behind bars. He agreed to move a drum containing Anderson's body to nearby woods in exchange for $2,000.

Willis faces up to seven years in prison for each count he faces.