Morgan County officials kill dog after it attacks dead woman, man on scene

MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a woman who died of a heart attack Saturday was then attacked by a dog in her home after her death.

Captain J.D. Williams said 63-year-old Deborah Russell died from a heart attack on Saturday night. She died on the 3000 block of Proctor road. Russell was then attacked by the pit bull after she died, according to the sheriff's office.

Williams said the pit bull also attacked another man on scene who was checking up on Russell. The man was taken to the hospital and then treated for his injuries.

Williams said, deputies on the scene had to kill the pit bull for the safety of the first responders on scene.