Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73 year-old

COLUMBIA - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who has dementia and Alzheimer's.

Victoria J. Smith, 73, was last seen on Wednesday. She was originally supposed to be going to Kansas City but was last seen along I-44 in Valley Park, where she asked someone for directions to go back to her home in Stover.

Smith was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts with "USA" on the side. She is driving a Silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with a Missouri license plate reading DE8Y4P.

She has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer 's.

If anyone has any information on Smith, is encouraged to call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 573-378-5481.