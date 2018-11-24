Morgan County Sheriff's Office releases names of fire victims

BARNETT - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has released new information regarding a fire that claimed the lives of two individuals on Friday, Dec. 12.

The Sheriff's Office stated 28 year old Joelle C. Lawson of Barnett and her two-year-old daughter died in the fire. Due to the age of the child, her name will not be released.

The cause of the fire was believed to be an artificial Christmas tree in the living room.

The official cause of death is still pending lab results.