Morgan County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls

MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be careful of a phone number calling and pretending to be the Sheriff's Office asking for money.

In a release, the office said the caller ID shows up as the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. The caller is telling people they have a warrant for their arrest and asking them to pay $1,000 over the phone.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind people they only conduct money transactions in person, not over the phone. People are asked to continue reporting these calls to the local law enforcement.