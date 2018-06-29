Morgan Eye helps lead Mizzou to third round of WNIT

MANHATTAN, Kansas - Missouri women's basketball senior Morgan Eye helped lead the team to a 67-48 win over former Big 12 conference foe Kansas State on Sunday. The Tigers will now advance to the third round of the WNIT.

Eye recorded nine three-pointers in Sunday's game, tying the record held by South Carolina's Jordan Jones (2008) for most made by any individual in WNIT history. The Tigers also made 16 triples, which is just one short from a WNIT team record. The current record is held by Missouri State with 17 against Iowa in 2005.



Mizzou held Kansas State to just 18-percent shooting in the second half and allowed only four field goals.

The Tigers will play the winner of Monday's 6 p.m. CT game against Michigan and Toledo. The date, time and location of the next game in the WNIT is still TBD.