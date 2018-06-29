Morgan Eye Invited to USA Basketball Tryouts

COLUMBIA - Mizzou sophomore Morgan Eye has been invited by USA Basketball to try out for the World University games competition squad. Tryouts will be held May 16-19 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

"I'm extremely honored for the opportunity to get to compete among the most elite athletes in the nation," Eye said. "I hope to be able to represent the University of Missouri in the best way."

Eye is one of 35 student-athletes who have been invited to the tryouts. The final team will consist of 12 members, and training camp will begin on June 25. The USA World University Games team will be coached by Oklahoma's Sherri Coale with the assistance of Brian Giorgis (Marist College) and Coquese Washington (Penn State).

"It is a great honor and privilege to be recognized by USA Basketball to receive an invitation to possibly represent our country in the World University Games," Robin Pingeton, Missouri Head Women's Basketball Coach. "We are extremely excited for Mo and the opportunity USA Basketball has presented her. I couldn't be more proud of her. It is a true testament on how hard she has worked."

The World University Games will be played July 8-15 in Kazan, Russia. In addition to the United States, the World University games will also feature world class competition including teams from Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Mongolia, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan and Ukraine as well.