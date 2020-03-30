Morgan Stock and Tigers bench lead No. 23 Mizzou WBB to 77-64 win over No. 22 Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Senior guard Morgan Stock exploded behind the 3-point arc hitting 4-5 of her shots and scoring a season high of 20 points against the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 5,941 at Mizzou Arena. Led by Stock, the Tigers bench outscored the Gators bench 44-25. That 19 point difference was more than enough to give the No. 23 Tigers the win over the No. 22 Gators.

Before the half, Florida covered a 5 point deficit in the final minutes of the 2nd period to bring the score to 38-38 at half. However, the Tigers adjusted in the second half and came away with the victory.

Altogether, there were 57 total fouls by the end of the game. Missouri accumulated 17 fouls in the first half, in comparison to only fouling the Gators eight times in the second half. The only foul trouble the Tigers had after half time was in the first three minutes of the 3rd period when Sophie Cunningham, Jordan Frericks, and Sierra Michaelis all picked up their third fouls.

Freshman guard Sophie Cunningham scored 12 points going 8-8 from the charity stripe before fouling out on a double technical involving Florida’s Simone Westbrook with 37 seconds to go in the game. This was the second consecutive game that Cunningham has fouled out in the final minute.

Senior guard Juanita Robinson also contributed off the bench scoring 12 points, four from the free throw line, and two assists.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball improved to 16-4 with a 3-4 record in the SEC. Missouri’s next game is against the LSU Tigers on Thurs, Jan. 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.