Morneau Lifts Twins Over Royals 3-1

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Justin Morneau drove in two runs and Minnesota rookie Cole De Vries beat the Kansas City Royals again 3-1 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

De Vries (4-5) has four career victories and three of them are against the Royals. He limited the Royals to one run on seven hits, walked none and struck out three over 6 2/3 innings. De Vries has won back-to-back starts, holding Texas and Kansas City to 10 hits and two earned runs in 11 2-3 innings.

Morneau, who has 77 career RBIs against the Royals, doubled home Josh Willingham in the first inning with the first Twins' run.

Morneau's sacrifice fly to center scored Pedro Florimon, who led off the fifth inning with a bunt single. Ryan Doumit's two-out single to right brought home Darin Mastroianni with the other run.