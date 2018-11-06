Morning Crash Sends One to the Hospital

COLUMBIA - An early morning accident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.

The Columbia Police Department said 76-year-old Caroline Hargis, of Centralia, failed to yield to a 2004 Dodge Ram driven by 49-year-old Michael Jones, of Fulton, as she was turning left onto Highway 63 from Route B.

Police say Jones' truck hit the passenger side of Hargis' car in the intersection, sending it into a pole.

Caroline Hargis had one passenger in her car, Jack Hargis, 80.

The Columbia Fire Department said they extricated both Caroline Hargis and Jack Hargis from the vehicle.

Jack Hargis was transported by ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Caroline Hargis and Jones both suffered minor injuries.

Both Caroline and Jack Hargis were wearing seatbelts, but it is unknown if Jones was wearing a seatbelt.