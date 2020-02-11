Morning Plane Crash Sends One to Hospital

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - St. Louis County officials say one person was hospitalized after a twin-engine plane crashed and caught fire early Thursday on Missouri 364 shortly after takeoff from the Creve Coeur airport.

The accident around 5 a.m. closed part of the highway near the Veterans Bridge in west St. Louis County. Authorities say the plane was on fire after the crash but the 48-year-old pilot was able to get out of the airplane and was taken to a hospital. No one else was in the aircraft.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the pilot told investigators he was headed to Kentucky when a warning light suggested a problem with his cargo door. The plane's left engine failed as he attempted to return to the runway.