Morning Shooting Sends Individual to Hospital
ASHLAND - An individual was shot around 2 a.m. in Ashland on South Bob Veach Road Tuesday.
The victim was taken to the hospital and emergency crews pronounced the individual unconscious and not breathing. The identity of the victim is still unknown.
Deputies have not released whether they have arrested a suspect.
Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Bounds said the shooting is related to an incident that occurred earlier in Ashland. However, he would not say what the incident was.
Deputy Bounds also would not comment on the victim's gender, the victim's health status or where exactly the shooting occurred.
Authorities say there is no immediate danger in the surrounding area.
More News
Grid
List
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A jury has found a Wisconsin man guilty of first-degree murder for killing a Missouri mother who... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Families filled empty shoeboxes with hygiene products, school supplies, clothes, shoes and toys for children in need at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The price of a typical Thanksgiving meal in Missouri is a full $5.25 higher than the national average.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The nature of Twitter and how government officials use it was at the heart of a hearing... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced cuts to costs Friday to help with enrollment at... More >>
in
(CNN) -- USA Gymnastics' longtime chief operating officer has resigned, the organization said Friday, becoming the latest in a string... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A tree in downtown Columbia became the target of vandalism Thursday night when two men were caught on camera... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several groups in the City of Columbia are working to regulate and tax short-term rentals, such as Airbnb's.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man suspected of stealing more than $46,000 from the Boone County Treasurer's Office in late 2017 is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested Dyran Hill, 23, of Columbia in connection with a robbery Thursday in the parking lot of... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Department of Education on Friday proposed new rules for dealing with sexual harassment and assault on college... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The week around Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods in the year. AAA projects... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, DC - The White House says it will "temporarily reinstate" the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on Highway 63 just south of Moberly, according to crash... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Out-of-state vehicles around the University of Missouri are having their license plates stolen. It’s been happening in garages... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - Where would a man celebrating a half century of giving blood go to celebrate? Another blood drive... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- In a meeting this afternoon, Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes, apologized for the confusion surrounding the Columbia Police Department’s... More >>
in