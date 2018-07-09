Morning snow causes mid-Missouri traffic issues, cancelations

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported late Wednesday morning it had responded to 10 vehicle accidents as of 11 a.m. in the patrol's Troop F region which includes most of mid-Missouri. Wednesday afternoon, MoDOT reported most major roads and highways in mid-Missouri were cleared.

Earlier, roads were reportedly slick in some areas after snow began to cover roadways. The patrol reported only one person was injured and there were no fatalities.

Columbia Police repsonded to 13 accidents since 8 a.m. and was working three more with four more they were trying to get to as of early afternoon.

Boone County Joint Communications said it processed 92 emergency calls and at least 30 accidents in Boone County between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Columbia Public Works said Wednesday it was treating priority snow routes and was putting down salt to help with conditions.

Callaway County reported no accidents in the county's jurisdiction and Cole County reported just one slide-off and one minor accident.

Also late Wednesday, some area schools began announcing early dismissals and churches and other organizations began canceling evening activities.

[This story has been updated with the latest information available.]