Morning storms knock out power in north Columbia

10 hours 24 minutes ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 Wednesday, July 01, 2020 8:22:57 AM CDT July 01, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Storms moving through mid-Missouri Wednesday morning knocked out power to around 1,500 people in north Columbia.

Boone County Joint Communications reported traffic lights out along Range Line Street, creating traffic hazards.

Boone Electric Cooperative reported around 300 customers without power, while Ameren UE said nearly 900 people east of Sedalia were in the dark as of 8:20 a.m.

