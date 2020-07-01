Morning storms knock out power in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - Storms moving through mid-Missouri Wednesday morning knocked out power to around 1,500 people in north Columbia.

Boone County Joint Communications reported traffic lights out along Range Line Street, creating traffic hazards.

Boone Electric Cooperative reported around 300 customers without power, while Ameren UE said nearly 900 people east of Sedalia were in the dark as of 8:20 a.m.